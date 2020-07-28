



Chelsea are inviting offers for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Daily Mail says Chelsea will listen to offers for unsettled Kepa Arrizabalaga with Frank Lampard set to recommend the club swoop for a new goalkeeper.

But it is understood the Blues are unwilling to accept any deals under £50million if they are to sell Kepa permanently during the transfer window.





Chelsea would consider, however, sanctioning a long-term loan move for the Spain international, provided interested parties agree to pay a significant portion of his wages.

Lampard has not been convinced by Kepa since his arrival as manager last summer and has dropped the shot-stopper on two operate occasions this season, the 25-year-old’s latest omission coming against Wolves on Sunday.