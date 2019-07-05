<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Celta Vigo have joined Leganes in the race to sign Kenneth Omeruo, with Chelsea asking for upwards of €7 million (£6m/$8m) for the Nigeria international.

The 25-year-old has been one of the star players at this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria, impressing at the tournament in Egypt on the back of an eye-catching loan spell at Leganes.

Omeruo played a key role in the Madrid side easing away from relegation in La Liga, and Leganes have long been interested in signing the defender on a permanent basis.

However, they have struggled to reach Chelsea’s demands to pay €7m and that has opened the door for other clubs in Spain, such as Celta.

Leganes still remain hopeful of doing a deal, despite the interest from Celta, and are continuing talks to try to reduce the demands for Omeruo, who can play at centre-back and right-back.

Omeruo has made it clear publicly that he is keen to leave Chelsea this summer despite Frank Lampard’s appointment as manager and his willingness to offer first-team chances to the club’s various loanees due to the FIFA-imposed two-window transfer ban on the Blues.

“I think now’s the time for me to leave, to find a place, to be my own man,” he said, with Nigeria through to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face Cameroon in the last 16. “I’m married with a baby now, so I need stability.

“Chelsea have done amazingly for me, and for my family as well, but it’s the time when I need to reach my potential and get where I think I deserve to be.”

His journey away from Chelsea’s loan group would see him follow the likes of Tomas Kalas, who has signed for Bristol City in an £8m ($10m) deal, Ola Aina, who has left for Torino in an £8.7m ($11m) agreement, and Mario Pasalic, who has extended his Atalanta loan for €1m, with an option to buy at €15m (£13m/$16m), out of the door.

In France, Metz’s option to sign Victorien Angban after gaining promotion to Ligue 1 has been activated and sources have suggested that they will pay between €5m (£4m/$6m) and €7m (£6m/$8m).