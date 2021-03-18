



Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the future of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero who would be out-of-contract at the end of the season.

The Blues are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer and have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

However, they have now been linked with City’s record goal scorer.

The 32-year-old is yet to sign a new deal with Pep Guardiola’s side, and no talks have been held either over a fresh contract at the Etihad.





And according to Daily Mail, Chelsea who have been long-term admirers of Aguero since his days at Atletico Madrid, are now monitoring developments along with Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona are also interested in Aguero and have made contact with him over a possible transfer.

Aguero has made just five starts for City in all competitions this season due to injuries and illness, and could be on the move in the summer after showing disappointment at his lack of opportunities in the City side.

He wants to remain in the Premier League next season regardless of if he leaves Manchester City.