Chelsea are set to make a move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco as Frank Lampard looks to create the best midfield in the Premier League.

The Spaniard could cost the Blues £47million, but that shouldn’t be a problem considering their recent transfer ban.

Chelsea are yet to make any signings since they saw their transfer ban reduced for this window, but Spanish media have claimed that Isco could break their spell away from the market.

El Desmarque have reported that the Blues are very interested in bringing the 27-year-old to west London, adding that talks could already be underway.

The report goes on to suggest that the club are keen to deploy Isco in front of N’Golo Kante, which would give the current Madrid star plenty of attacking freedom.





Zinedine Zidane has handed Isco only six starts in La Liga so far this season, with the player failing to add any goals or assists.

Lampard has been coy when asked about any possible incoming deals throughout January after being open about potential plans at the end of December.

“We are certainly joined up on recruitment,” he said.

“I know we haven’t done anything yet so there is no proof in that but we are joined up.

“I have very close conversations with Marina [Granovskaia, director], Petr Cech [technical and performance adviser] and Scott [McLachlan], who is the head of our recruitment department.

“They know what I want and I will be fundamentally in the middle of who and what we bring into the club.”