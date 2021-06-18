Chelsea have become the latest Premier League side to show an interest in Real Sociedad and Sweden striker, Alexander Isak, according to reports in Spain.

Isak is currently on duty with Sweden at Euro 2020, after scoring 17 goals in La Liga last season. That form has made him one of the more interesting profiles for the summer transfer window. At the age of 21, in theory he is only going to get better. Therefore, Premier League teams could take advantage.

Earlier this month, The Athletic suggested Isak could be a target for Arsenal if he impresses at the Euros. Technical director Edu is understood to be a fan of the player and could be encouraged to make an offer.

However, Isak’s release clause of €70m may prove problematic for the Gunners. They would have to hope that La Real would accept a lower fee.

But there are other suitors for the Stockholm-born striker, such as Liverpool. Thursday’s European papers hinted that Isak could be a long-term successor to Roberto Firmino in the center-forward role.





The Reds have reportedly done their research on Isak and like what they have seen.

But now, a third Premier League suitor has seemingly stormed into the race to sign him. According to AS, Chelsea have cast glances towards Isak.

With it becoming clear that main striker target Erling Haaland will cost a fortune, Chelsea are looking at alternatives to the Borussia Dortmund man. Isak has shown his potential and if they can do the deal at the right price, he may be a suitable option.

Chelsea have not been satisfied with Timo Werner since spending big to sign him from RB Leipzig last summer. Back-up option Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move away and Olivier Giroud may have seen his contract extended but could also still leave.

Thomas Tuchel has sometimes deployed a formation with a false nine rather than a natural centre-forward. If they want to build on their Champions League success with a more sustained Premier League title challenge, the striker role is one they will be looking to fill.