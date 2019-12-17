<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea scouts have reportedly drawn up a six-man attacking shortlist as they prepare to spend their €200m transfer budget in January.

The Blues had their two-window transfer ban reduced following an appeal, meaning they can now sign players next month.

According to Telegraph Sport, Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha, Leon Bailey and Samuel Chukwueze have been identified as potential options for wide areas.

Lyon frontman Moussa Dembélé and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner are also being considered with Olivier Giroud likely to depart in search of regular football.

Manager Frank Lampard is eager to bolster his squad with top four within their reach, in addition to being drawn against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.

Chelsea are also considering re-signing Bournemouth defender Nathan Aké for €45m after selling him in 2017.