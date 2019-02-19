



Senior figures at Chelsea have held discussions over Maurizio Sarri’s future as head coach, according to a report.

Chelsea are understood to be very concerned about the team’s recent performances and results – the most recent of which was a home defeat to Manchester United that knocked them out of the FA Cup.

The board are aware of the scale of the problems at the club, especially after the reaction of supporters at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, who booed the team off and slated his ‘Sarri-ball’ style.

Sarri was put under increasing pressure after a 6-0 hammering at Manchester City earlier this month – their third Premier League defeat in four games – saw them drop out of the top-four to sixth in the table.

The Blues had conceded four away at Bournemouth in the previous game following a 2-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates, after which Sarri questioned whether his players could be motivated at all.

The Italian, who succeeded Antonio Conte following his acrimonious departure last summer, faces two crucial games to close out the week – a Europa League last-32 second leg against Swedish side Malmo FF, with his team 2-1 ahead, and the Carabao Cup final at Wembley against City.

Sarri’s assistant – the former Chelsea forward Gianfranco Zola – defended his boss’ position in the build-up to the United defeat, insisting they were going through a tough spell in pursuit of a breakthrough in his philosophy.

Zola also insisted the players do care, and compared their situation to the difficulties Pep Guardiola endured during his first season at the Etihad.