Chelsea hero Ruud Gullit has reacted to Frank Lampard appointment as the club manager.

Maurizio Sarri left for Juventus and Lampard was the best fit manager top take over the Italian role after his exploits with Derby County, though Watford boss Javi Gracia was also a top candidate for the job.

Gullit expects the club to appoint an experienced assistant to aid Lampard at the Stamford Bridge.

“Look, he has done nothing yet as a coach,” Gullit told Sky Sports. “[But] they gave me this opportunity as well and we won, so that has nothing to do with it.

“I think it is important for Chelsea that they can have something who they can relate to and I hope he gets the right people he needs around him who can help him.

“[He needs to] make sure that he gets something with experience of managing and coaching teams. That would be the best thing for him.”

Lampard has 13 trophies in his 14 seasons as a player and remains their all-time record goalscorer with 211 goals