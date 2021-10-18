Chelsea goalkeeper: Hardwork behind my brilliant performance against Brentford

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed that hard work was behind his scintillating performance against Brentford at the weekend.

The Senegalese produced a world-class effort to help Chelsea claim a 1-0 away victory.

In an interview with the Club’s website, Mendy said that it was difficult facing a physical side like Brentford.

“It’s down to hard work. I prepared during the week with my teammates and coaches to help the team, and I was able to do that.

“We knew we were coming up against a very difficult team. They have shown that since they got promoted to the Premier League, especially at home against Arsenal and Liverpool. That makes it a really good result.

“It was very hard. There was so much intensity in the game, and a great atmosphere. We had to suffer and we suffered together. We passed the hurdle together. It’s a positive and now we need to build on this momentum in the Champions League.”