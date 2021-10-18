Football

Chelsea goalkeeper: Hardwork behind my brilliant performance against Brentford

29 seconds ago
Kelechukwu Chukwunosike
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed that hard work was behind his scintillating performance against Brentford at the weekend.

The Senegalese produced a world-class effort to help Chelsea claim a 1-0 away victory.

In an interview with the Club’s website, Mendy said that it was difficult facing a physical side like Brentford.

“It’s down to hard work. I prepared during the week with my teammates and coaches to help the team, and I was able to do that.

“We knew we were coming up against a very difficult team. They have shown that since they got promoted to the Premier League, especially at home against Arsenal and Liverpool. That makes it a really good result.

“It was very hard. There was so much intensity in the game, and a great atmosphere. We had to suffer and we suffered together. We passed the hurdle together. It’s a positive and now we need to build on this momentum in the Champions League.”

