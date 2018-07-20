Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of club legend Gianfranco Zola as assistant to new manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 52-year-old helped the Blues win two FA Cups, one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and one League Cup between 1996 and 2003.

Such is Zola’s standing at Stamford Bridge that, in 2003, the Italian was named Chelsea’s best ever player by the club’s fans.

The former Italy international, who helped the Azzurri to second place at the 1994 World Cup, will assist Sarri, who was named Blues boss last week after fellow compatriot Antonio Conte was sacked.

“For me it is an amazing thing,” Zola told the Chelsea website. “I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, to work hard with Maurizio to be successful.

“It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure.”

Zola’s managerial CV includes time with the Italy Under-21s, West Ham United, Watford and Birmingham City.