Real Madrid and Belgian forward Eden Hazard had a surgery on his injured right ankle in the United States on Thursday.

Reports has it that the operation was successful and the player is expected to return the Spanish club in coming days.

The former Chelsea forward has been out of action since February after damaging his fibula in a league game against Levante.





The forward Hazard will be observed by Real Madrid team doctors before he will be allowed to begin his rehabilitation process.

Hazard has failed to meet the expectations of the Los Blancos fans following his 88.5 million pounds move from Chelsea last summer.

The former Lille forward has only scored only once in 15 appearances for the club who have surrendered their league in La Liga to rivals Barcelona.