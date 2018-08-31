Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has joined Championship side Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old scored five times in 31 Premier League games for Swansea City last season, with his impressive early form earning him two England caps.

He spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan in the Championship with Bristol City, scoring 26 goals in his debut season.

“Villa are a big club that belongs in the Premier League and I’m here to help them achieve that,” said Abraham.

“At this stage of my career, I need games and this is a great place for me to come and showcase my talent. I can’t wait to get started.”

Abraham, who appeared as a substitute in Chelsea’s Community Shield defeat by Manchester City earlier this month, could make his Villa debut in Saturday’s Championship game at Sheffield United.