Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi says he has recovered from coronavirus, but will remain in self-isolation as per Government health guidelines.

The 19-year-old’s diagnosis was confirmed in the early hours of Friday morning, following on from Arsenal’s announcement that head coach Mikel Arteta had also tested positive for Covid-19.

And Hudson-Odoi has now moved to reassure fans that he is doing well and hopes to be back soon after completing a necessary period of quarantine.





“As you may be aware, I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from” Hudson-Odoi said in a short, 12-second video posted to Twitter.

“I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week.

“I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon.”