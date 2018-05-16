Chelsea have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Lee Mason at half-time during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield earlier this month.

The club accepted a charge of failing to ensure their players “conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”.

Players were unhappy when Mason blew the whistle for half-time before they could take a corner.

The result at Stamford Bridge saw Huddersfield avoid relegation.