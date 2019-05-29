<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea have finally agreed to allow Eden Hazard join Real Madrid, after agreeing a club record £115million deal for the Belgian winger, the UK Sun reports.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge and made it clear to the board in April, that he was keen on a move to the Bernabeu.

Hazard wanted to leave in 2018, but was convinced to stay at the club by manager Maurizio Sarri, who promised to let Hazard go 12 months later should he wish to do so.

Owner Roman Abramovich has now intervened, to ensure that Hazard gets his move to the Bernabeu and Chelsea have agreed a £115m deal with the La Liga giants.

That dwarfs Madrid’s previous club record move for Gareth Bale, after they paid £87m for the Welshman in 2013.

Chelsea will receive £100m up front for Hazard, with a further £15m in achievable add-ons.

The Belgian is set to earn around £400,000-a-week at the Bernabeu, which tops the £300,000-a-week offer he had on the table from Chelsea.