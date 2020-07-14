



Chelsea fans have taken to social media and thanked Southampton striker, Michael Obafemi.

The Saints forward – who netted at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season – made his mark against Manchester United on Monday night as he scored an injury-time equalizer at Old Trafford.

As a result, the Red Devils missed a great chance to leapfrog the Blues as well as Leicester City in the Premier League table.

Furthermore, the race for the final two Champions League spots has taken yet another twist.

On Saturday, Frank Lampard’s side slumped to a very disappointing 3-0 loss away at Sheffield United, thus handing the Foxes the initiative ahead of their clash with relegation-threatened Bournemouth the following day.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ side capitulated in the second half at the Vitality Stadium as their one-goal lead at the break turned into a 4-1 loss at half-time.





Despite falling behind early on, Anthony Martial scored one and set up the other for Marcus Rashford to complete the turnaround and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were on course for a 2-1 win.

Until Obafemi struck late on to ensure Chelsea remain in pole position for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea have the chance to respond to Man United’s draw when they take on Norwich City on Tuesday night and head coach Frank Lampard has already spoken of the importance of all three points.

“I genuinely don’t see beyond the games in hand,” he said. “We’ve got a few games now we know that. We want to win them and then see if it gets us European, Champions League football for next season.

“I was never pinning my hopes on it being an extra team getting in or not, we worry about ourselves.

“If we win enough games now we can get into the Champions League qualification.”