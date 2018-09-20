Greek authorities say two Chelsea fans were injured in an attack by suspected local fans ahead of a Europa League match at PAOK.

Police say the two Englishmen were beaten by three assailants in central Thessaloniki shortly before dawn Thursday.

An ambulance crew provided first aid but the men declined to be taken to hospital.

The three assailants escaped and police said the Chelsea fans did not wish to press charges.

PAOK host Chelsea on Thursday.