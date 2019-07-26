<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea are reportedly facing a problem regarding the number of non-homegrown players in their squad, after Paris Saint-Germain dropped interest in midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko.

Clubs in the Champions League may register no more than 17 foreign players in their squads for the competition – with eight spots available for homegrown players.

According to Goal, the arrival of Christian Pulisic and decision to sign Mateo Kovačić on a permanent basis has left manager Frank Lampard with a surplus of foreign players.

Chelsea were hoping to loan Bakayoko to PSG, but their decision to pursue Idrissa Gueye from Everton instead has scuppered their plans moving forward.

Bakayoko – alongside Kurt Zouma, Michy Batshuayi, Davide Zappacosta and Kenedy – could now be excluded from competitions due to lack of space within the squad.

Kenneth Omeruo, Baba Rahman, Michael Hector and Trevoh Chalobah, meanwhile, are expected to leave either permanently or on loan before the end of the window.