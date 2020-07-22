



Chelsea are eyeing an “impossible” move for Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is reportedly keen to find a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Lampard is unsure about the Spaniard’s longevity in the role.

Several reports have linked the likes of Ajax’s Andre Onana and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak with a move to west London.

Now, Mundo Deportivo claims Barca’s Ter Stegen is the Blues’ “impossible dream”.





The Spanish source says that while Chelsea are aware of the difficulties they will face in trying to sign Germany, they are willing to try.

Chelsea are willing to include Kepa in a deal as well as significant monies for the 28-year-old.

Despite Barca’s willingness to balance their books with several sales this summer, however, Ter Stegen is one player they will keep hold of.

Renewing the goalkeeper’s contract, which runs out in 2022, is a “priority” for the Barcelona board.