



Chelsea are reportedly heavily interested in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to solve the ongoing issue with club record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arrizabalaga has failed to impress so far at Stamford Bridge and has come under fire from Frank Lampard, with recent reports suggesting he is keen to move the Spanish international on despite his initial fee of £71.5 million.

Oblak is touted as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and has a £120 million buy-out clause, but the Blues value the Slovenian international at close to £100 million instead.

According to the Mirror, the club are eyeing a swap deal with Atletico to bring Oblak to West London, with Arrizabalaga going the other way, in a player-plus-cash deal which would try to recoup some of the world record fee they paid for the 25-year-old Spaniard.





Oblak is believed by people at the club to be a great addition to begin to shore up defensive problems, despite Atletico reportedly not wishing to sell, but may be forced to as a result of their own financial problems caused by the global pandemic.

The Blues have conceded 49 goals in the Premier League this season, costing many vital points for Lampard’s men this season, and a new goalkeeper is seen to be one of the solutions to the problem with Andre Onana also linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Defensive options are also being targeted this summer to strengthen the back line, with the club keen on Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell and Ajax left back Nicolas Tagliafico.