Chelsea will soon find out if they are eligible to buy players in the January window after serving half of their one-year ban.

On Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said that they are expected to make an official ruling on the matter during the first half of December.

Chelsea are challenging rulings by FIFA’s disciplinary and appeal committees that the Blues violated 150 rules on the transfers of minors, which involved roughly 70 players.

Chelsea were also fined £467,000 for breaking rules regarding third-party influence on players, which FIFA said they were guilty “in connection with two agreements it concluded concerning minors and which allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters.”

The club has maintained that they have done nothing wrong.