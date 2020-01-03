<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olivier Giroud’s departure from Chelsea in the January transfer window is not guaranteed, according to assistant manager Jody Morris.

The France international has declared his desire to leave the club during the winter window after falling out-of-favour under new manager Frank Lampard, the forward having started just two games in all competitions so far this season.

Giroud is keen to secure an exit from Stamford Bridge as he seeks regular first-team opportunities, the veteran keen to ensure his place in the France squad ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a return to Ligue 1 as well as moves to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and West Ham, though Jody Morris insists a move is far from certain and insists any deal must be beneficial to all parties.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea‘s FA Cup third-round tie against Nottingham Forest in place of Frank Lampard, Morris was asked about Giroud’s future: “Well, he still plays for Chelsea,” he said.

“It’s got to be for the benefit of the club. We can’t just let people walk out the door if that means we’re left short somewhere.

“Yes, you have to look at the individual as well, but I’ve got to say Giroud’s been nothing but a class act and a top professional since he’s been here. So I don’t envisage any issues from him on that front.”