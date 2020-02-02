<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea have announced Eddie Newton has left to join Trabzonspor as the Turkish club’s assistant manager.

Newton had been working at Chelsea this season as an assistant coach having previously held that position under Guus Hiddink and, most memorably, Roberto Di Matteo when they won the Champions League in 2012.





Newton first arrived at Chelsea as a 13-year-old, and progressed through the ranks to become a Blues legend.

He famously scored the second goal in our historic 1997 FA Cup triumph, and left for Birmingham two years later having tasted success in the League Cup, the Cup Winners’ Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, too. In all he made 214 appearances for Chelsea.