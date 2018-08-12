Chelsea youngster Ola Aina is set to join Torino on a season-long loan, according to Sky Sports.

The right-back, who spent last season on loan at Hull in the Championship, is due in Turin on Monday for a medical.

His year-long loan agreement is also understood to contain an option to buy the 21-year-old permanently next summer.

Aina is thought to be interested in playing abroad, and he was also a loan target for PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

The Nigeria international, who represented England at youth level, has made just six first-team appearances for Chelsea.

He made 46 appearances while on loan at Hull last term.