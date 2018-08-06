American centre-back Matt Miazga has joined Nantes on a season-long loan from Chelsea with an option to buy, the French side confirmed on Monday.

Miazga, 23, has made just two appearances for Chelsea since joining from New York Red Bulls in January 2016 and spent the past two seasons on loan in the Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem.

“Nantes offers its third new summer signing,” Nantes said in a statement. “American central defender Matt Miazga is loaned to FC Nantes for the 2018-2019 season by Chelsea FC with an option to buy.”

Miazga has been capped seven times by the USA at international level and helped keep France’s world champions in check in a 1-1 draw before the World Cup in June.