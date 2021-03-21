



Chelsea defender, Toni Rudiger, is determined not to consider new contract talks until after the Euros this summer.

The Athletic says with 15 months left to run on a contract that Chelsea are keen to extend, Rudiger has informed the club that discussions will not start until the European Championships are over.

Rudiger was on the verge of leaving west London at the end of last year, having been frozen out by then-manager Frank Lampard. Thomas Tuchel, then at PSG, was one of the managers interested in taking the Germany defender on loan, as was Jose Mourinho at rivals Tottenham.





Since Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, Rudiger appears to be enjoying his football again. The manager’s faith in him is clear to see, with Rudiger playing in 12 out of 13 games under Tuchel.

But given Tuchel’s short 18-month contract, Rudiger remains wary of a change at the top leaving him in the same situation he found himself under Lampard, where he was effectively exiled and left out of the match-day squad for several weeks.