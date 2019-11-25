<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles, Chelsea and Newcastle defender Celestine Babayaro is calling for a drastic change to the scheme of things in Nigerian football.

Babayaro on Monday morning said the current ways of doing things within the Nigerian football federation is not good enough.

“Whenever our National teams, either the U17, U20, or U23 are on national assignments; we always hear about non-payment of bonuses and allowances.”

“Why don’t we hear this things from other countries, like England, Spain, Russia and others?

“A lot of things need to change, For every national assignment, the government send funds to the federation but why will the federation owe bonuses?

Babayaro also called on his fellow ex internationals to unite and bring the needed change to Nigerian football.

Babayaro spent the majority of his career playing in the Premier League, mainly for Chelsea from 1997 to 2005, and then later for Newcastle United, from 2005 to 2008.

He had a brief stint at MLS club LA Galaxy, but never officially played for the club, and was a free agent, before retiring in 2010.

Babayaro represented the Nigerian national football team from 1995 to 2014, and was part of two Olympic squads, two World Cup squads and three African Cup of Nations squads.