Former Chelsea and England defender Ashley Cole has announced his retirement from all forms of football at the age of 38 following a two-decade-long career.

The veteran left-back made the annoncement on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday ahead of the Blues’ clash with Leicester City in the Premier League.

A three-time title winner and Champions League victor during his playing days with the London outfit and their rivals Arsenal, he was released by Debry County at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.