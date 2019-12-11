<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea reached the knockout stage of the Champions League after a 2-1 win over Lille at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Frank Lampard’s men dominated the game with Lille having noting to place for in the last match of the Group stage, though they put up a fight as they were close to secure an equalizer that could have sent Chelsea packing out of the Champions League.

With the win, Chelsea is second on the table with Valencia topping the standings after a 1-0 win over Ajax at the Johan Cruyff stadium.

Willian cut back a ball to provide an assist for Abraham who made no mistake to find the back of the net.

The Londoners doubled their lead in the 35th minute when Azpilicueta shook off his marker to score with a close-range header from a corner by Emerson.

Chelsea was comfortable with the 2-0 lead before their former player Loic Remy pulled a goal back for Lille, the goal added tension to the game and Chelsea was on the verge of elimination but Lille was unable to secure an equalizer.

The game ended 2-1 in favor of the Blues.