Chelsea have reportedly made contact with the agent of Philippe Coutinho over a proposed summer move for the out-of-favour Barcelona winger.

The 27-year-old has struggled to make a lasting impression at Camp Nou since his big-money move from Liverpool, and he has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Coutinho has fared slightly better during his loan spell at Bayern Munich this season, registering eight goals and six assists in Germany’s top flight, but the Bundesliga champions are said to be unwilling to sign the Brazil international on a permanent basis.





According to Sport, Chelsea have contacted Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian to begin negotiations, with the two parties supposedly having a strong relationship.

Recent reports have suggested that the winger could be available for £70m this summer, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Leicester City all being credited with an interest in Coutinho.

The former Liverpool man has registered 21 goals in 76 appearances for Barca since his arrival in 2018.