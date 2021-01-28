



Chelsea are considering a move to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba on a free transfer in the summer, according to reports.

Alaba, 28, is out of contract at Bayern in the summer and Real Madrid have offered a lucrative four-year deal but he is still deliberating over his final decision.

The defender’s father dismissed reports earlier this month that the transfer to Spain was a done deal, and claimed that there are ‘many interested parties’.

According to sportsmail earlier this month, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be among those vying after the Austrian international’s signature.

Now Sky Sports are also reporting Chelsea are ‘definitely in the mix’ to sign the player, claiming that some of the agents involved in bringing new manager Thomas Tuchel to Stamford Bridge this week are also involved with Alaba.





The report adds that Paris Saint-Germain are also now understood to have joined the plethora of European giants involved in the race for the defender.

Alaba looks set to end his stay with Bundesliga giants Bayern at the end of the season after 13 years in the German top-flight.

Last season’s treble winners confirmed in November that they had withdrawn from negotiations over a new deal for Alaba after his representatives rejected what appears to have been the club’s final proposal.

Reports in Spain earlier this month then claimed that Alaba had agreed to join Zinedine Zidane’s ranks when his deal expires.

But BILD reported his father since those rumours surfaced as saying: “I cannot confirm the reports from Spain. Nothing is fixed or signed yet. There are many interested parties.”

Alaba has won nine Bundesliga titles, six Pokal crowns and two Champions League titles in his 410 appearances for Bayern since making his debut in 2010.