Chelsea considering €60 million move for Real Madrid’s Casemiro

Chelsea are reportedly ready to explore the possibility of signing Real Madrid’s Casemiro.

The Blues are expected to be in the market for a new central midfielder next summer, with Saul Niguez set to return to Atletico Madrid, while N’Golo Kante continues to struggle with injury problems.

According to El Nacional, the Champions League holders have identified Casemiro as a leading target, with Real Madrid open to the idea of selling the Brazil international for the right price.

The 29-year-old has again been a vital player for Carlo Ancelotti’s side during the 2021-22 campaign, making 21 appearances in all competitions, contributing three assists in the process.

However, it is alleged that offers in the region of €60m (£51.2m) would be considered by Los Blancos, and Chelsea would be prepared to pay that amount to sign him.

Real Madrid are believed to have already identified Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi as a replacement for Casemiro, who has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2025.

The South American has scored 30 goals and registered 27 assists in 307 appearances for the capital giants in all competitions.