Chelsea have confirmed that they will take their appeal against a two-window transfer ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), after it was rejected by FIFA.

FIFA have upheld the ban they handed Chelsea in February, after an investigation into the club’s signing of foreign U-18 players.

The rules state that no player under 18 is allowed to move to a club in a different country unless their parents are moving there for non-footballing reasons or unless they are aged 16-18 and moving within the European Economic Area.

As it stands, Chelsea can still buy players but would not be able to register them until the summer of 2020.

However, the Blues have maintained its innocence and stated that they will exercise the option to go to CAS in Lausanne, to see if the ruling can be overturned or frozen.

“Chelsea FC has today received the decision of the FIFA Appeal Committee.

“The club is very disappointed that the transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods was not overturned.

“Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Appeal Committee. It acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS),” an official club statement read.