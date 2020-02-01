<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea have confirmed that 19-year-old defender Tariq Lamptey has left the club to join Brighton and Hove Albion on a permanent transfer.

Lamptey only played just three times for the Blues this season.

Chelsea disclosed this in a statement on their official website on Friday.

The statement read: “Tariq Lamptey has today completed a permanent transfer to Brighton and Hove Albion.

“The 19-year-old played three times for Chelsea this season, making his debut as a second-half substitute at the Emirates when we beat Arsenal 2-1 in December.





“He also came off the bench in back-to-back FA Cup ties against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge and away at Hull City last week but, respecting the wishes of a young player who sees his future elsewhere and whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season, we are allowing him to move clubs during this transfer window.

“Lamptey signed for the Blues at the age of eight and progressed through the Academy ranks as a diminutive, pacey wide player who can operate in either a defensive or attacking role on the right flank. We thank Tariq for his service and wish him well in his future career.”