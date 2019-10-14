<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea coach c is reportedly keen on recalling former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses from Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old 2013 Africa Cup of Nations was sent out on loan to Turkish Super Lig side in early this year, due to a lack of first team opportunities under ex-Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

According to Turkish sports daily Fanatik claimed that Moses is plotting to make a comeback to Stamford Bridge with the approval of Chelsea’s current manager Lampard with both played together during his first season at the west London club and the former England midfielder is aware of his qualities.

The Benin-born attacker has struggled with injury this season, he has made just an appearance for Fenerbahce this term in the 2019-20 Super Lig campaign where he scored but Nigerian star is close to getting back into full fitness.

The Academy graduate has played for four different clubs on loan in his career including Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham and now the Yellow Canaries.