<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard is reported wants Ashley Cole back at Stamford Bridge to becomes his backroom staff.

The England duo spends eight seasons together between 2006 and 2014, winning the Premier League and Champions League alongside claiming four FA Cups before former Arsenal left-back also worked with Lampard at Derby County.

According to the Daily Mail claims that new Chelsea manager views Cole as the ideal man to nurture the club’s young talent over the 2019-20 campaign – a task of paramount importance due to Chelsea’s transfer ban until June 2020.

The former midfielder was deeply impressed by Cole’s impact off the pitch during his time at Derby and wants to transmit that influence to the Chelsea dressing room.

Lampard has already appointed Jody Morris, another former Chelsea player, to work as his No.2 after the pair enjoyed an impressive campaign working together in the Championship last season.