<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tiémoué Bakayoko is said to be ‘close’ to ending his Chelsea nightmare and returning to Monaco in a €35m deal.

The French midfielder is deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer, with former club Monaco now close to an agreement to bring the 25-year-old back to Ligue 1.

Bakayoko joined Chelsea from Monaco for £40m in 2017, having impressed as the Principality club beat PSG to the French league title as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The midfielder struggled to adapt to English football and endured a disappointing debut season, before spending last season on loan at AC Milan.

The arrival of new manager Frank Lampard has done little to boost his chances of securing first-team football at the club, with the player behind the likes of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the pecking order.

According to French publication RMC, Bakayoko is now close to ending his unhappy spell in West London and looks set to rejoin Monaco, initially on loan with a €35m option to buy.