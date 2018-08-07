Chelsea are close to signing Croatian midfielder Matteo Kovacic on a season loan deal from Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish daily Marca reports that the deal will be confirmed ‘in the next few hours’, with the 24 year old looking to leave Real Madrid for regular game time.

The report claims that a deal has been agreed with the player training away from the first-team squad as he pushes for a final departure.

The report also reveals that the new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui had been hoping to keep the player, with the former Spain boss looking to build a new-looked Madrid side, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Maurizio Sarri is reportedly an admirer of the midfielder, having tracked him since his time at Inter.

A lot was expected of the player during his time at the San Siro and it was his form there that saw him earn a move to the Spanish giants.

The player will be hoping to rediscover the form he showed in Italy whilst on loan at the London club.