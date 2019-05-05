<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea beat Watford 3-0 on Sunday to move over Tottenham to third place in the English premiership.

Angry fans booed the London side in the first half, bemoaning the seemingly lack of ambition of their favourite club.

But Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed Chelsea in front in the 48th minute, nodding home an Eden Hazard cross from a corner routine.

And three minutes later the home side had a second, this time David Luiz scoring with a header direct from a Hazard corner.

The third came in the 75th minute as Pedro slid in Gonzalo Higuain and the Argentine coolly dinked a finish over the onrushing Ben Foster.

Maurizio Sarri takes his side to Leicester City next Sunday and three points will guarantee a return to European football’s elite competition.