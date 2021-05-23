Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League despite losing 2-1 at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Leicester’s failure to beat Tottenham saw their chance come and go, but Thomas Tuchel’s side still failed to win at Villa Park.

Narrow defeat at Villa Park, but results elsewhere mean we qualify for the Champions League next season. 👏#AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/fOQ1pmVEsQ

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 23, 2021

Bertrand Traore scored for the hosts just before half time, before Anwar El Ghazi netted a penalty.

Ben Chilwell pulled one back with 20 minutes to go and Cesar Azpilicueta was later sent off, but results elsewhere dictates the Blues’ fate.