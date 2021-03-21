



Chelsea moved into the FA Cup semi-finals as Oliver Norwood’s own goal and a late Hakim Ziyech strike sealed a 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s much-changed side were below their best at Stamford Bridge, but Norwood’s first half mistake put them on course to win a hard-fought quarter-final.

Hakim Ziyech netted in stoppage time as Chelsea joined Manchester City and Southampton in the April semi-finals at Wembley.

Leicester host Manchester United in the last quarter-final later on Sunday.

The Blues are back in the FA Cup semi-finals for a fourth time in the last five seasons after losing last year’s final against Arsenal.





Chelsea won the last of the club’s eight FA Cups under Antonio Conte in 2018.

Tuchel’s remarkable early impact since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January has turned Chelsea in a rock-solid defensive unit.

The German is now unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions, with Chelsea keeping 12 clean sheets in that period, including shutting out the opposition in their last seven matches.

Tuchel made nine changes after Chelsea’s Champions League last 16 second leg win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.