



Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has fired a warning at Manchester City about next season’s title race.

Ahead of their FA Cup semifinal, Tuchel says while there is a huge gap between the two sides at present, Chelsea will do all they can to make sure they are fighting for the title next season.

Speaking on Friday, the German said: “We have to accept that there is a gap between us and Manchester City.





“If you look at the fixtures in the last few years we have to accept it, but without making us feel too small.

“From day one of next season we will hunt them down and try to close the gap. In Europe, there are two teams that are the benchmark: Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

“I don’t believe in whether or not we are equal. There is a gap but we believe we can close the gap for one game and that is the target.

“We arrive with a team that I am happy to play with against the benchmark of Europe.”