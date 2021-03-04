



Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, does not believe Champions League qualification rests on their game with Liverpool.

The Blues face another key test that will determine the level of progress they have made under the German manager.

Coming off the back of a 0-0 with Manchester United, the west London club take on champions, Liverpool.

Asked about the top four, Tuchel told reporters: “We know the situation but we have 12 games left, so no matter what the result tomorrow, it will not be the end of the race for the top four.





“There is a big importance on this game and the way we play it. I hope we will show up with the same mentality and attitude we have had when we faced all the tough challenges so far, and there have been many.

“This week brings those challenges up to the highest level you can imagine after Atletico and Manchester United, and now Liverpool and Everton, in the race for the Champions League and the top four.

“In my opinion, this race will go on until the end of the 12 games we have to play, but tomorrow is a very important fixture. We have the chance to keep them at a distance and this is what we hope to do.”