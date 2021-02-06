



Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he’s not interested in the Champions League qualification this season.

A 1-0 win at Tottenham on Thursday saw them move four points off fourth-placed Leicester ahead of Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United.

“I cannot care less because I cannot influence other results and I cannot influence what the other teams do,” he said. “I know there are too many teams between us and the Champions League places.





“It is maybe boring, and I can understand, but I simply know no other approach than to take it to step by step. The most important thing is that we don’t lose the focus and we care about the guys who were not on the pitch against Tottenham and get a lot of attention, so we have to take care of them and to take care of our quality and atmosphere in the dressing room that we are able to compete again on Sunday.

“We have only two days. Maybe we need some changes to be sharp again and to be physical again and that we are able to compete on the highest level in the next game and able to compete against a strong Sheffield and a very physical Sheffield side which won the last games.

“This is all we focus on and the rest we have no influence on. We have enough to do to take care of ourselves.”