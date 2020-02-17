<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has refused to accept his team can kill off Manchester United’s Champions League hopes on Monday night.

The Blues who are in fourth place, can open up a nine-point Premier League lead on ninth-placed United with a win at Stamford Bridge.

But Lampard does not believe that would be the case.

When asked if United’s top-four hopes would be over with defeat on Monday, he told a press conference: “No, not on nine points.

“Not at this time with the amount of points to play for and the way the Premier League is, certainly not.”





Sheffield United, Wolves and Everton all sit between Chelsea and United in the table.

Lampard admits the Premier League’s increasing financial power is responsible for the competition.

“It’s tougher, in terms of picking up points as you can see.

“It’s just a changing of the Premier League slightly, teams now can invest a lot of money.

“Teams can get promoted to the Premier League and spend £100m and it doesn’t guarantee success,” he added.