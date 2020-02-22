<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has said the board are in support of his decision to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues made Kepa the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, when they paid Athletic Bilbao £71.5million last season.

However, the Spaniard has struggled recently and been replaced by Willy Cabellero for last three matches.

Chelsea have conceded five goals in those games, but Lampard insists he has the backing of the board.





“I am absolutely together with the club and the board.

“We all want the best. I am paid to make decisions.

“It has been a decision to make on form with the goalkeeping situation. Recently it’s just changed, but that’s nothing final.

“All Kepa needs to do is train and show a great attitude, as I demand from all the players. And things can obviously change,” Lampard told the media on Friday.