



Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he won’t be able to rotate his players as the schedule becomes busier.

For the 0-0 draw at Leeds, Tuchel made six changes for the game and cited a recent run of demanding fixtures for that but explained it wouldn’t always be the case that he would rotate from game to game.

“Everybody is hungry in training and we don’t want to lose this spirit and attitude because it has taken us a long way and it’s exactly what we need,” he said. ‘We need more than 11 players that we trust and we cannot only talk about trust – we have to also show them.





“It was many changes between Liverpool and Everton because we travelled a long way for Atletico, Man United and Liverpool, which was very intense and also mentally.

“We gave many players the chance for rotation against Everton and we did not lose any quality so we did a bit of a change back in this game. That’s why it seems like a lot of changes but there will also come times where we do change so much.”