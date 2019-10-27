<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reacted to the yellow card slammed at Hudson Odoi for his simulation in the 4-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Odoi appeared to have won a penalty after he dribbled past two Burnley defenders and without much contact in the box he dived to confused the referee to award a spot-kick but after the replay on VAR, it appeared he play acted.

But Lampard insisted that Odoi didn’t dive, “If I feel like it was a dive, I would speak to Callum and say that’s not what we are about. But when you are moving into the box at pace, cutting across defenders, whether VAR decides it’s not a penalty or not is one thing.

“There were a lot of things going on in the game with people going down under no real contact, their bench wanted everything, Ashley Barnes every time he had contested in the air he falls to the ground, they want to get a free-kick to stick in the box. Let’s be clear, these things still happen all over football when it’s a fast game and people are trying to win.

“So if it was a dive I will address it for sure, I need to look it back but I don’t think it’s as clear cut as that.

