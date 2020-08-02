



Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has paid tribute to Pedro Rodriguez after his injury-hit FA Cup final on Saturday.

In defeat to Arsenal, Pedro was one of the three players who went off injured and Lampard paid tribute to him

He said, “It’s a really disappointing end for him, because that is probably going to be his last game for Chelsea. He’s been an incredible servant, and he looked bright when he came on.

“We didn’t have the luck with the injuries, and things all came together for us today in a way we wouldn’t want. Two hamstring injuries for Azpi and Pulisic, a dislocated shoulder for Pedro and Willian getting injured yesterday before the game.





“Kante wasn’t really fit for this game, it was only a maybe if we needed him depending on how the game was going and having to make the subs when I did, made it very difficult to risk him. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was out too, as we get to the end of a very long season.

“I’m not making excuses, because we didn’t perform well enough, but it felt like that was a tipping point with everything coming together at the same time.”