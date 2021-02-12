



Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, is overwhelmed and still rejoicing over the decider netted by Tammy Abraham against Barnsley, describing it as ‘very important’ to the team.

The attacker got the only goal of the game during a difficult win in the FA Cup.

The Blues are now into the quarter finals, where they will take on Sheffield United.

“Clearly he made the difference,” Tuchel said on Abraham to reporters.





“But with the strike you cannot leave out the pass from Billy Gilmour, you cannot leave out the run from Reece James, so it was a very nice goal where he was at the end of a very good combination.

“But yes, he scores decisive goals in cup games and that is good for him because for the strikers it is most important to score.

“And of course the stop on the line was crucial at that moment.”